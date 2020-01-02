Weather

AccuWeather: Thursday night rain leads to mild, damp Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday night rainfall will lead to a mild and damp Friday and Saturday.

The precipitation may even end as snow Saturday night in north and west parts of the city.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
Rain and drizzle with a high of 50.

Saturday
Periods of rain with a high of 50.



Sunday
Windy and cooler with a high of 41.

Monday
Variable clouds with a high of 41.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 43.

Wednesday
Rain possible with a high of 40.

Thursday
A chilly blend with a high of 38.

MORE RESOURCES
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

