AccuWeather: Thursday night rain leads to mild, damp Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday night rainfall will lead to a mild and damp Friday and Saturday.
The precipitation may even end as snow Saturday night in north and west parts of the city.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Rain and drizzle with a high of 50.
Saturday
Periods of rain with a high of 50.
Sunday
Windy and cooler with a high of 41.
Monday
Variable clouds with a high of 41.
Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 43.
Wednesday
Rain possible with a high of 40.
Thursday
A chilly blend with a high of 38.
