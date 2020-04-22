weather

Toms River cleans up after severe storms, National Weather Service says no tornado

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Many areas throughout the Tri-State are spending Wednesday cleaning up after strong storms carved a path of destruction.

Particularly hard hit was Toms River, where officials said an apparent tornado touched down in the Melody Park and Twin Oaks neighborhoods and again in the area of Pepper Tree.

The National Weather Service later determined that no tornado touched down and attributed the damage to straight line winds, but officials said it resulted in hundreds of downed trees, private property damage to homes, cars, decks, pools, vehicles and fences.

The damage included a 24-foot travel trailer that went airborne and was dropped in an overturned position on a neighboring property.

The Toms River Department of Public Works, Toms River Police, Toms River Office of Emergency Management, Ocean County Sheriff's Officers, Volunteer Fire Departments, Toms River Shade Tree and Toms River Parks, Buildings and Grounds personnel responded quickly and removed debris to open the streets to traffic.

Additionally, 24 township workers using cutting equipment and three roll off trucks, three wheel loaders, two dump trucks, one bucket truck and eight utility vehicles cut and removed 10 30-yard dumpsters of brush and tree limbs from the affected streets and right of ways.

JCP&L crews worked on clearing trees from the power lines, and approximately 4,000 homes lost power during the storm.

Crews worked until 9 p.m. opening roadways and removing hazards, with operations resuming at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Residents clearing brush and tree limbs from their properties are reminded to keep all vegetative material segregated from other debris when placing it curbside for collection.

Public Works will grind and recycle all vegetative debrisl and other debris such as siding and fencing will be collected and taken to the Ocean County Landfill for disposal.

No serious injuries or deaths were reported.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew jerseytoms riverocean countythunderstormhaildowned wireslightningweathernyc weatherstormraintornadostorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Windy and chilly
Severe storms take down powerlines, uproot trees in Toms River
High winds cause damage across the Tri-State
Dr. Fauci: Don't assume coronavirus fades in warm weather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Many wary of virus reopenings as some US states loosen rules
NY cats are 1st pets in US to test positive for COVID-19
NJ passes grim milestone: 5,000+ COVID-19 deaths
'We're not home yet, but we're in a better place,' Cuomo says
Army Needed: Cuomo says testing, tracing are keys moving forward
NYC's Fourth of July show will go on, de Blasio says
Mayor de Blasio talks 'contact tracing,' 4th of July
Show More
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
Lawmaker introduces bill to close state licensed slaughterhouses
Loved ones seek information about nursing home patients
NYPD applauds doctors, nurses traveling home after helping in NYC
Testing sites announced for NYCHA residents, PPE distributed
More TOP STORIES News