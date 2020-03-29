Weather

Roofs, walls and ceilings scattered after tornado hits Jonesboro, Arkansas

JONESBORO, Arkansas -- Officials say a tornado ripped through northeast Arkansas and hurt three people in the college town of Jonesboro.

Local media coverage showed buildings missing walls and with roofs ripped away Saturday.

Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that three people hurt were hospitalized and that first responders were searching the area.

Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, warned that a severe weather outbreak was possible for much of the central U.S.

Forecasters said tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are possible, particularly in parts of Illinois and Iowa.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherarkansassearch and rescuewind damagetornadosevere weather
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No quarantine but travel advisory for tri-state area
Deaths in NYC reach 672, an increase of 155 since last count
New York cases, deaths rise with peak up to 3 weeks away, Cuomo said
First uniformed NYPD officer dies of coronavirus
Lamont suggests Trump was 'thinking aloud' when he broached quarantine
NYC ER overflowing with patients amid COVID-19 outbreak | VIDEO
Illinois reports death of infant with COVID-19
Show More
NJ COVID-19 cases top 11,000 with 140 deaths
US Navy hospital ship Comfort heading to NYC for coronavirus aid
More than 8,000 COVID-19 cases on Long Island
NYC nurses speak out on hospital needs for COVID-19 patients
Trump boosts COVID-19 aid, warns governors to be 'appreciative'
More TOP STORIES News