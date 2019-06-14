Weather

Tornado touched down in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, NWS confirms

MULLICA HILL, N.J. -- The National Weather Service confirms a tornado did touch down in Mullica Hill in Gloucester County, New Jersey on Thursday night.

Severe weather slammed the region early in the evening prompting Tornado Warnings for parts of South Jersey and Pennsylvania.

According to the NWS, video shows a clear funnel with some small debris lifted in the Mullica Hill area. The strength and path will be determined after crews survey the damage.

Sister station WPVI in Philadelphia also obtained video of a possible tornado in Wenonah, NJ.

No injuries have been reported.

