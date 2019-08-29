Tracking Dorian: Most, least likely scenarios for hurricane's path

Hurricane Dorian continues to gain strength as it moves over the Atlantic Ocean, and it's expected to make landfall on the U.S. mainland on Labor Day.The Category 1 hurricane sustained wind speeds of 80 miles per hour as it passed Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, causing limited damage.Yet forecasters are predicting several scenarios as the storm grows in size and intensity, with the "best case scenario" seeming like the least likely scenario.The storm is moving toward the U.S. mainland, and will most likely make landfall along Florida's east coast. That scenario includes tracks farther north toward Georgia or even south over the Florida Keys.Dorian will be pulled northward and remain in the Atlantic Ocean, without making landfall.-- Dorian makes landfall in south Florida and then enters the Gulf of Mexico, with a potential second landfall in the Gulf Coast. This would affect Louisiana, Alabama, and/or Mississippi.The variety of forecast scenarios is depicted in the National Hurricane Center's "spaghetti plot," which shows various computer models with variances that make the picture look like a plate of spaghetti.----------