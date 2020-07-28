Tracking Isaias: Tropical storm watch for parts of Florida

There is the potential for Tropical Storm Isaias to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane offshore the Florida East Coast as we head into this weekend. Tropical Storm Watches are now in effect for parts of South Florida.
Isaias unleashed small landslides and caused widespread flooding and power outages on an island still recovering from previous hurricanes and earthquakes. The storm's maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) also toppled trees and some telephone and electrical cables across Puerto Rico. Especially hard hit was the territory's southern region, which still shakes daily. Santos Seda, mayor of the southwest coastal town of Guánica, told The Associated Press that he has received reports of downed trees and inundated neighborhoods where earthquake-damaged homes still stand.
"The emotional state of people is deteriorating more every day," he said. Isaias was centered about 85 miles (140 kilometers) southeast of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic early Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
Isaias knocked out power to more than 400,000 clients across Puerto Rico, including hospitals that switched to generators, and left some 150,000 customers without water, according to government officials. Meanwhile, crews opened the gates of one dam that last month had such a low water level it led officials to cut service every other day for some 140,000 customers. Outages also were reported in the neighboring U.S. Virgin Islands. Minor damage was reported elsewhere across Puerto Rico, where tens of thousands of people still use tarps as roofs over homes damaged by Hurricane Maria in September 2017.
The government of the Bahamas has upgraded the tropical storm watch for the central Bahamas to a tropical storm warning and has issued a tropical storm watch for the northwestern Bahamas, including Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahamas Island, and Bimini.
The center of Isaias will move over Hispaniola late Thursday and near the southeastern Bahamas by early Friday.
Isaias still looks to remain offshore Florida's East Coast over the weekend, keeping the worst of the storm in the ocean. But it does look like Isaias has the potential to become a Cat 1 hurricane by later Friday night or early Saturday morning as it nears South Florida - winds up to 75mph.
Beyond that it may stay a hurricane as it skims the Southeast coast and eventually could near NC's Outer Banks by Monday.
Isaias broke the record as the earliest ninth Atlantic named storm, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Irene on August 7, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.
So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard, Fay, Gert and Hanna also set records for being the earliest named Atlantic storm for their alphabetic order.
