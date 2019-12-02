Travel advisory: Roads treacherous, mass transit urged

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As winter weather moves through the area Monday, residents are being urged to utilize mass transit whenever possible and use extreme caution if driving is necessary.
Dozens of accidents have already been reported across the area.
A Winter Weather Advisory is effect for New York City until 7 a.m. Tuesday, and New York City Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia says the city is being aggressive as many people return to work following Thanksgiving weekend.
Rainfall transitioned to snow in the early afternoon and began accumulating, leading to what is expected to be a messy evening commute. A total accumulation of 2 to 4 inches of snow is currently forecast, with possible higher amounts of 3 to 6 inches should the transition from rain to snow occur earlier
"With the forecast predicting snow just in time to create a messy evening commute, I urge all New Yorkers to take extra precautions, stay off the streets and take public transportation whenever possible," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "The Department of Sanitation is ready to clear the streets, but everyone must do their part to ensure they can get through and do their jobs safely."
The New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) has deployed 705 salt spreaders across the five boroughs, and 1,500 plows will begin operations once two inches of snow has fallen.
Alternate Side Parking Regulations are suspended Monday and Tuesday to facilitate snow operations, but payment at parking meters remain in effect throughout the city.
The Staten Island Ferry is currently anticipated to operate on a normal schedule, but storm conditions could lead to service changes.
NYC Ferry is currently operating on a normal schedule, but weather conditions may affect service. Riders are urged to use caution on all landings and vessels and allow for extra travel time.
--Allow for extra travel time and use use public transportation
--If you must drive, use extreme caution. Use major streets or highways for travel whenever possible
--Vehicles take longer to stop on snow and ice than on dry pavement
--Four-wheel drive vehicles may make it easier to drive on snow-covered roads, but they stop less quickly than other vehicles
--Know your vehicle's braking system. Vehicles with anti-lock brakes require a different braking technique than vehicles without anti-lock brakes in snowy conditions
--If you are driving and begin to skid, ease your foot off the gas and steer in the direction you want the front of the car to go. Straighten the wheel when the car moves in the desired direction. If you have an anti-lock braking system, apply steady pressure to the brake pedal. Never pump the brakes on an ABS equipped vehicle
--Keep your vehicle's gas tank as full as possible
--Pedestrians should exercise caution and avoid slippery surfaces. Wear sturdy boots that provide traction to reduce slipping. Use handrails when using stairs
--Seniors should take extra care outdoors to avoid slips and falls
--Have heightened awareness of cars, particularly when approaching or crossing intersections
--Check on family, friends and neighbors who may need help in inclement weather - especially older adults or people with disabilities.
The weather was also snarling air travel, with hundreds of flights canceled and thousands more delayed.
