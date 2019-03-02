Travel Advisory: Slick snow conditions cause commuter hazards in Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City officials issued a travel advisory for Saturday after an overnight snow storm blanketed the Tri-state, creating slick conditions for commuters.
Snow continued to fall Saturday before subsiding in the late morning, but commuters can expect the snowy conditions to return Sunday night into Monday.
In the city, alternate side parking rules are suspended Saturday, but drivers will need to pay meters. The sanitation department also said residents should expect a delay in trash pickup, but garbage should still be left out for collection.
Drivers in the surrounding suburbs faced slick conditions Saturday morning, and officials are warning them to use caution behind the wheel. Driving conditions have bettered since most major roadways have been plowed.
On Route 17 in New Jersey, a dump truck pulled down phone lines near Saddle River, causing traffic delays.
Meanwhile, at Newark Airport, two Southwest airplanes clipped wings as planes were de-icing, passengers told Eyewitness News.
Officials have not confirmed that these specific issues are weather-related.
