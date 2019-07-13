accuweather

Tree crushes car as Hurricane Barry approaches Louisiana

MORGAN CITY, La. -- A large tree crushed a car in a Louisiana parking lot Saturday morning as Hurricane Barry approached the Gulf Coast.

AccuWeather storm chaser Reed Timmer captured footage of the dramatic scene in Morgan City, Louisiana, a community about 80 miles west of New Orleans.

"Thankfully no one was inside [the car]. This shows you one of the many dangers with going outside during a hurricane," Timmer said, adding that he had observed tree damage and downed power lines across the city as Barry prepared to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane.



The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday advisory that Barry had reached maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, with higher gusts.

Hurricane-force winds were measured some 45 miles to the east of the storm's center, which was located 40 miles south of Lafayette, Louisiana. It was moving northwest at 6 mph.

Weather forecasters said a hurricane warning is in effect for Intracoastal City to Grand Isle. Such a warning means that hurricane conditions are expected within the warning area.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlouisianaaccuweathertropical stormu.s. & worldtree fallhurricanesevere weather
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Beautiful but hot weekend
Storm surge and more deadly dangers linked to hurricanes
A half-blood thunder moon is coming next week
How to get the best Manhattanhenge photos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Planned ICE raids spark nationwide protests, including in NYC
Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, downgraded to tropical storm
Plane at Newark Airport evacuated due to suspicious item
Georgia man dies in Dominican Republic; 11th American to die there since June 2018
Man charged in shooting of NY Giants draft pick and teammate
3 firefighters injured battling fire at Manhattan apartment building
Serena Williams loses to Simona Halep in Wimbledon final
Show More
Police: Employee sexually assaulted girl detained at Kohl's store
46-year-old woman apparently drowns in LI swimming pool
AccuWeather Forecast: Beautiful but hot weekend
Suspect sought after woman in car shot in neck in Queens
Here's how you can help overcrowded NYC animal shelters
More TOP STORIES News