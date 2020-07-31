Tri-State area prepares for Isaias: What you need to know

New York City Emergency Management Department says it is closely monitoring the situation.
"We encourage New Yorkers to make a family emergency plan, pack a Go Bag, including hand sanitizer and extra face coverings, charge cell phones, and have an emergency supply kit to be ready for any kind of emergency," said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell.
AccuWeather is forecasting Isaias to potentially impact the Tri-State area with 2-4 inches of rain or more on Tuesday.
The Coast Guard is urging the commercial and recreational maritime community in the Tri-State area to practice hurricane preparedness as Isaias has the potential to affect the region.
Captains of the Port for New York and Long Island Sound are encouraging boaters to be proactive and prepared ahead of impending heavy weather.
"We are closely monitoring Hurricane Isaias and preparing for potential impacts to the region's Marine Transportation System," said Capt. Jason Tama, Sector Commander for Sector New York. "Storms such as this can be unpredictable, and it is important that both commercial mariners and recreational boaters prepare accordingly."
The potential threat of minor-moderate storm surge exists for the South Street Seaport location in Lower Manhattan. To mitigate this threat, NYC Emergency Management began on Sunday deploying its Interim Flood Protection Measures in this area. This location was implemented in 2019 to protect the community from low level flooding due to a coastal storm. This site consists of pre-deployed HESCO barriers (large sand-bags) and Tiger Dams (large water-filled tubes) that are in the process of being set up now. It will span nearly a mile from Wall Street to Catherine Slip and South Street to Water Street.
New York City's Flash Flood Emergency Plan has been activated to help mitigate potential flash flooding and ensure a quick, effective, and coordinated response to any flash flood events that do occur.
New Yorkers are encouraged to take necessary steps to prepare for a coastal storm and should make a plan, know their hurricane evacuation zones, and stay informed through local weather forecasts and Notify NYC updates. They can access additional resources on coastal storms and hurricane preparedness by visiting NYC Emergency Management's Plan for Hazards: Coastal Storms and Hurricanes webpage.
Governor Cuomo is urging New Yorkers to ensure they are prepared for the storm.
"We have to watch in the Hudson Valley, talking about a possible three inches of rain three inches of rain is a lot of rain in the mid Hudson. 50 mile per hour gusts. So we'll see where that goes. But we're preparing local governments should be preparing," he said on Sunday. "We're having a state assets moved as we speak generators, pumps, large scale vehicles that can handle high water, and we put out a notice to local governments that they should be getting ready also by homeowners who are in flood prone areas should also start to get ready."
In New Jersey, the city of Hoboken announced that travel restrictions will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Driving will be prohibited except for public safety and essential services.
The city urges residents to stay home due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain. Residents are also asked to move their cars from flood- prone intersections and streets.
With heavy rains expected, officials unveiled safety guidelines for all who have to travel:
- DO NOT attempt to drive over a flooded road. Turn around and go another way.
- DO NOT underestimate the destructive power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car. Water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.
- Leave early to avoid being marooned on flooded roads.
- Follow recommended routes. DO NOT ignore emergency detours to view flooded areas.
- As you travel, monitor NOAA Weather Radio and local radio broadcasts for the latest information.
- Watch for washed-out roads, earth-slides, broken water or sewer mains, loose or downed electrical wires, and falling or fallen objects.
- Watch for areas where rivers or streams may suddenly rise and flood, such as highway dips, bridges, and low areas.
- If you are in your car and water begins to rise rapidly around you, abandon the vehicle immediately.
