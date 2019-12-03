Residents face cleanup, messy commute after snow storm hits New York, New Jersey area

At the height of the outages, 35,000 customers found themselves without power in New Jersey due to the snow. 25,000 of those outages were in Sussex County.
In Sparta, trees still heavy with leaves came crashing down from the weight of the snow and ice.
Some of those trees took down power lines, causing some to even catch fire on Monday.
New Jersey State Police reported more than 300 traffic accidents.
WATCH: Gov. Phil Murphy's briefing on NJ storm response
Many western New Jersey school districts opted to cancel school. While several districts in the northern New York suburbs decided to go with a two-hour delayed start.
In Rockland and Orange counties in New York, light snow continued into the early morning hours Tuesday.
Plows and salt spreaders did their best to clear the roads, although there were a few slick spots that remained on the Palisades Parkway.
Drivers were urged to use caution on secondary roads.
Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in Ulster, Schenectady, Saratoga, Rensselaer, Greene, Columbia and Albany counties, as upstate New York and areas to the north and west of New York City received the brunt of the storm. Amounts of 3 to 6 inches were reported locally, but some parts of the state could see up to a foot of snow.
Governor Cuomo also activated 300 members of the National Guard to assist with snow removal and clean-up operations in the seven counties placed under a state of emergency.
Winter Storm Warnings are in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday for many northern and western suburbs, with a Winter Weather Advisory in New York City and nearby suburbs. A Coastal Flood Advisory is also in effect until 2 p.m., and travel has been difficult across the entire region.
Click here for the latest warnings from the National Weather Service
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts