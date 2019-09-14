Weather

Tropical Depression strengthens to Tropical Storm Humberto

MIAMI, Florida -- A tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and has strengthened to Tropical Storm Humberto, threatening the Bahamas and Florida.

The depression is located about 140 miles east-southeast of Grand Abaco Island, Bahamas.

Northwestern Bahamas will see gusty winds and heavy rain tonight into Saturday, and the latest track keeps the system well offshore the east coast of Florida through the weekend with minimal impacts expected - possibly some rain and wind.

The storm is forecast to head out sea by Monday.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the northwestern Bahamas, and a tropical storm watch is in effect for portions of eastern Florida.

Significant storm surge is not expected in the northwest Bahamas from this system.

In addition, heavy rainfall and scattered flash flooding is possible over the weekend in coastal sections of eastern Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Depending on the track of the system, heavy rainfall could reach eastern North Carolina next week and possibly farther up the east coast.

Stay with Eyewitness News and AccuWeather for continuing updates.



