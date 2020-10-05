Weather

Tropical Storm Delta forms in Caribbean Sea, forecast to strengthen into hurricane before hitting United States

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A newly formed tropical system in the Caribbean Sea strengthened into Tropical Storm Delta on Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Delta currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, but those are expected to increase as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

The forecast shows Delta moving into the Gulf of Mexico around Tuesday night or Wednesday. Around that same time, it is expected to strengthen into a hurricane.



Delta would be the first-ever hurricane named after a Greek letter to strike the U.S. mainland.

The forecast has the storm reaching Category 2 strength ahead of making landfall somewhere between the Louisiana-Texas border and the Florida Panhandle.

Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.



In addition to the expected development of Tropical Storm 26, Tropical Storm Gamma is currently in the Gulf of Mexico.

It is located just north of the Yucatan Peninsula. Gamma is expected to pretty much remain stationary for the next several days--meaning it will dump a lot of rain on the northern Yucatan Peninsula.



According to the National Hurricane Center, Gamma could bring heavy rainfall "that could result in significant flash flooding.

Stay up to date on the local forecast here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertropical stormtropical weathertropical depressionhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman struck by marked police car in the Bronx
Nearly 100 NYC schools in COVID hot spots to close
Iconic Boathouse in Central Park lays off staff, closed through 2021
7 On Your Side Investigates NYC areas with lowest voter turnout
COVID Updates: Virus can sometimes be spread by airborne transmission, CDC says
Trump says he's leaving hospital for White House, feels good
Bicyclist struck by car during protest speaks out
Show More
VP debate will have plexiglass shield between Pence, Harris
NYC Council votes 48-2 to expel controversial councilman
Murphy: Trump fundraiser 'put lives at risk'
ABC7 Unite: Big donation aims to expand diversity among Met interns
Video shows allegedly drunk mom crash into home with 3 kids in SUV
More TOP STORIES News