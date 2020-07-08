weather

Tropical Storm Warning: Fay brings flooding rain to NYC, New York and New Jersey

Tracking Tropical Storm Fay
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A tropical storm warning remains in effect along the entire Jersey Coast, New York City, Long Island and all of the Connecticut coastline as Tropical Storm Fay moves up the coast.

A flash flood warning has been issued for New York City and numerous counties in New Jersey.

At 2:00 p.m., Tropical Storm Fay was located just off the coast near Cape May, New Jersey with winds of 60 mph and moving north at 12 mph.

Jersey Shore braces for Fay:
An AccuWeather Alert remains in effect for flooding and strong winds.

RELATED: For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app

Long Island preps for Fay:
Tropical Storm Fay slightly picked up speed and strength as it moved closer to land Friday, and NHC forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding.


"We expect some pretty heavy winds, and we need people to be ready for that, and some flash flooding in certain parts of the city," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a briefing Friday morning.

The summer storm's impact on the city was expected to be "pretty limited," but de Blasio said it would be a bad night for outdoor dining - the only sit-down service allowed at city restaurants because of the pandemic.

"If you were going to go out tonight, instead order in and keep helping our restaurant community," he said.

President Donald Trump said the storm is being monitored and that the Federal Emergency Management Agency was poised to help if needed.

"We're fully prepared. FEMA's ready in case it's bad. Shouldn't be too bad, but you never know," Trump told reporters while departing the White House for Florida. Trump postponed his Saturday rally in New Hampshire due to the weather, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

Fay is the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted. Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season's previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes



