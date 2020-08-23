Tropical Storm Marco and Laura could impact Gulf Coast next week; Hurricane Watch issued

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6191161" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters predict 14 to 20 tropical storms, seven to 11 hurricanes, and four to six major hurricanes, according to AccuWeather.

NEW YORK -- Tropical Storms Marco and Laura are both forecasted to hit the U.S. as hurricanes this week.Marco will move through the central Gulf of Mexico Sunday.Marco is expected to intensify into a hurricane and remain a hurricane prior to landfall.Landfall is expected over southeastern Louisiana Monday afternoon.Along the coast, a storm surge of 3-6 feet can occur, especially near and to the east of where Marco moves inland.Heavy rain and strong winds will also occur across southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi. Rainfall totals of 4-8 inches will result in flooding across the area.Wind gusts of 80-90 mph will cause power outages and tree damage, especially near and to the east of where Marco moves over land.As a result of the wind and rain, Marco will be a 1 on the Scale for Hurricanes in the United States.Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Laura will track over Hispaniola Sunday and will move over eastern Cuba. Laura will likely remain over Cuba into Monday before emerging into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico later Monday and Monday night.Laura will then continue in a general northwestward motion Tuesday and Wednesday, tracking through the central Gulf of Mexico where the storm will likely strengthen into a hurricane prior to making landfall over southern Louisiana later Wednesday or Wednesday night.Heavy rain and gusty winds will impact Hispaniola today and Cuba later today through Monday. Wind gusts of 50-60 mph can occur near the path of Laura. These winds will be capable of producing power outages and some minor damage to weak structures and trees.In addition to the wind, 4-8 inches of rain will result in some flooding, especially over the higher elevations and in low-lying and poor-drainage areas.Impacts over southern Louisiana may be similar later Tuesday and Wednesday, though if Laura makes landfall as a hurricane, higher winds and higher rainfall amounts can be expected.As a result of the wind and rain, Marco will be less than one on Scale for Hurricanes in Hispaniola and Cuba.Residents and interests in the central Gulf Coast states, especially Louisiana, need to prepare for major impacts from both Marco and Laura. Flooding in some areas may last for days, and many areas could be without power for multiple days as well. Plans to take action need to be finalized today.The rest of the Atlantic basin remains relatively quiet at this time with no further development expected for the next five days.