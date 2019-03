Snowfall totals around the Tri-State area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here are the snowfall totals from across the Tri-State area according to the National Weather Service:...Fairfield County...Newtown 11.6 700 AM 3/04 Broadcast MediaShelton 11.0 816 AM 3/04 PublicNew Canaan 10.5 400 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterDanbury 10.0 457 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterBridgeport Airport 9.0 734 AM 3/04 ASOSNew Fairfield 8.5 500 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterWeston 8.2 630 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterEaston 8.2 330 AM 3/04 PublicGreenwich 8.1 400 AM 3/04 PublicNorwalk 8.0 345 AM 3/04 PublicStamford 5.0 1230 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter...Middlesex County...Westbrook 7.2 726 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter...New Haven County...Southbury 13.8 807 AM 3/04 PublicHamden 11.4 803 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterOrange 11.2 737 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterOxford 10.5 745 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterWoodbridge 10.5 558 AM 3/04 PublicSeymour 9.0 520 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterCedar Land 7.5 100 AM 3/04 PublicBethany 6.5 130 AM 3/04 Broadcast MediaBranford 6.0 810 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterWest Haven 4.5 500 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter...New London County...Norwich 6.0 731 AM 3/04 Co-Op ObserverLedyard Center 5.2 625 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter...Bergen County...Haworth 8.8 450 AM 3/04 PublicFranklin Lakes 8.5 315 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterWestwood 7.3 800 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterEnglewood 7.1 804 AM 3/04 PublicEast Rutherford 5.5 430 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterLyndhurst 3.5 550 AM 3/04 Amateur RadioRidgefield 3.2 156 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter...Essex County...Cedar Grove 9.2 736 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter...Hudson County...Harrison 5.0 740 AM 3/04 Co-Op Observer...Passaic County...Bloomingdale 8.2 315 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter...Union County...Union 6.3 252 AM 3/04 PublicNewark Airport 4.4 725 AM 3/04 ASOS...Bronx County...Pelham Parkway House 2.4 700 AM 3/04 Public...Nassau County...Syosset 4.0 545 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterFranklin Square 2.5 1246 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter...New York (Manhattan) County...Central Park 5.0 648 AM 3/04 ASOS...Orange County...Monroe 8.0 415 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterNewburgh 7.0 816 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterSalisbury Mills 6.5 730 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterNew Windsor 6.0 700 AM 3/04 PublicMiddletown 4.8 152 AM 3/04 Fire Dept/Rescue...Putnam County...Mahopac 8.0 650 AM 3/04 Fire Dept/RescueBrewster 7.8 231 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterPutnam Valley 5.8 1235 AM 3/04 Broadcast Media...Queens County...Bayside 7.1 420 AM 3/04 PublicNYC/LaGuardia Airpor 4.8 726 AM 3/04 ASOSWhitestone 4.5 100 AM 3/04 PublicRego Park 2.5 120 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterNYC/JFK Airport 2.2 726 AM 3/04 ASOSJamaica 2.0 230 AM 3/04 NYC OEM CERT...Rockland County...Chestnut Ridge 9.0 735 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterSpring Valley 8.0 500 AM 3/04 PublicStony Point 6.4 606 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterCongers 5.5 630 AM 3/04 Fire Dept/Rescue...Suffolk County...Shoreham 6.2 530 AM 3/04 PublicWading River 5.9 815 AM 3/04 PublicCenterport 4.8 731 AM 3/04 Co-Op ObserverIslip Airport 3.6 727 AM 3/04 ASOSNorth Babylon 3.2 605 AM 3/04 PublicSound Beach 3.2 741 AM 3/04 PublicUpton 2.6 727 AM 3/04 NWS Office...Westchester County...Armonk 11.0 400 AM 3/04 PublicKatonah 10.1 731 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterMount Kisco 8.0 415 AM 3/04 PublicCroton Falls 6.5 806 AM 3/04 Trained SpotterWhite Plains 6.0 730 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app