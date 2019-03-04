Snowfall totals around the Tri-State area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here are the snowfall totals from across the Tri-State area according to the National Weather Service:
CONNECTICUT
...Fairfield County...
Newtown 11.6 700 AM 3/04 Broadcast Media
Shelton 11.0 816 AM 3/04 Public
New Canaan 10.5 400 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Danbury 10.0 457 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Bridgeport Airport 9.0 734 AM 3/04 ASOS
New Fairfield 8.5 500 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Weston 8.2 630 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Easton 8.2 330 AM 3/04 Public
Greenwich 8.1 400 AM 3/04 Public
Norwalk 8.0 345 AM 3/04 Public
Stamford 5.0 1230 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
...Middlesex County...
Westbrook 7.2 726 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
...New Haven County...
Southbury 13.8 807 AM 3/04 Public
Hamden 11.4 803 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Orange 11.2 737 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Oxford 10.5 745 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Woodbridge 10.5 558 AM 3/04 Public
Seymour 9.0 520 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Cedar Land 7.5 100 AM 3/04 Public
Bethany 6.5 130 AM 3/04 Broadcast Media
Branford 6.0 810 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
West Haven 4.5 500 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
...New London County...
Norwich 6.0 731 AM 3/04 Co-Op Observer
Ledyard Center 5.2 625 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
NEW JERSEY
...Bergen County...
Haworth 8.8 450 AM 3/04 Public
Franklin Lakes 8.5 315 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Westwood 7.3 800 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Englewood 7.1 804 AM 3/04 Public
East Rutherford 5.5 430 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Lyndhurst 3.5 550 AM 3/04 Amateur Radio
Ridgefield 3.2 156 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
...Essex County...
Cedar Grove 9.2 736 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
...Hudson County...
Harrison 5.0 740 AM 3/04 Co-Op Observer
...Passaic County...
Bloomingdale 8.2 315 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
...Union County...
Union 6.3 252 AM 3/04 Public
Newark Airport 4.4 725 AM 3/04 ASOS
NEW YORK
...Bronx County...
Pelham Parkway House 2.4 700 AM 3/04 Public
...Nassau County...
Syosset 4.0 545 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Franklin Square 2.5 1246 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
...New York (Manhattan) County...
Central Park 5.0 648 AM 3/04 ASOS
...Orange County...
Monroe 8.0 415 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Newburgh 7.0 816 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Salisbury Mills 6.5 730 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
New Windsor 6.0 700 AM 3/04 Public
Middletown 4.8 152 AM 3/04 Fire Dept/Rescue
...Putnam County...
Mahopac 8.0 650 AM 3/04 Fire Dept/Rescue
Brewster 7.8 231 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Putnam Valley 5.8 1235 AM 3/04 Broadcast Media
...Queens County...
Bayside 7.1 420 AM 3/04 Public
NYC/LaGuardia Airpor 4.8 726 AM 3/04 ASOS
Whitestone 4.5 100 AM 3/04 Public
Rego Park 2.5 120 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
NYC/JFK Airport 2.2 726 AM 3/04 ASOS
Jamaica 2.0 230 AM 3/04 NYC OEM CERT
...Rockland County...
Chestnut Ridge 9.0 735 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Spring Valley 8.0 500 AM 3/04 Public
Stony Point 6.4 606 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Congers 5.5 630 AM 3/04 Fire Dept/Rescue
...Suffolk County...
Shoreham 6.2 530 AM 3/04 Public
Wading River 5.9 815 AM 3/04 Public
Centerport 4.8 731 AM 3/04 Co-Op Observer
Islip Airport 3.6 727 AM 3/04 ASOS
North Babylon 3.2 605 AM 3/04 Public
Sound Beach 3.2 741 AM 3/04 Public
Upton 2.6 727 AM 3/04 NWS Office
...Westchester County...
Armonk 11.0 400 AM 3/04 Public
Katonah 10.1 731 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Mount Kisco 8.0 415 AM 3/04 Public
Croton Falls 6.5 806 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
White Plains 6.0 730 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
