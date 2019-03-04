Weather

Snowfall totals around the Tri-State area

EMBED <>More Videos

Tim Fleischer reports on the snowy conditions in Elmsford

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here are the snowfall totals from across the Tri-State area according to the National Weather Service:

CONNECTICUT

...Fairfield County...
Newtown 11.6 700 AM 3/04 Broadcast Media
Shelton 11.0 816 AM 3/04 Public
New Canaan 10.5 400 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Danbury 10.0 457 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Bridgeport Airport 9.0 734 AM 3/04 ASOS
New Fairfield 8.5 500 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Weston 8.2 630 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Easton 8.2 330 AM 3/04 Public
Greenwich 8.1 400 AM 3/04 Public
Norwalk 8.0 345 AM 3/04 Public
Stamford 5.0 1230 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter

...Middlesex County...
Westbrook 7.2 726 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter

...New Haven County...
Southbury 13.8 807 AM 3/04 Public
Hamden 11.4 803 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Orange 11.2 737 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Oxford 10.5 745 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Woodbridge 10.5 558 AM 3/04 Public
Seymour 9.0 520 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Cedar Land 7.5 100 AM 3/04 Public
Bethany 6.5 130 AM 3/04 Broadcast Media
Branford 6.0 810 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
West Haven 4.5 500 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter

...New London County...
Norwich 6.0 731 AM 3/04 Co-Op Observer
Ledyard Center 5.2 625 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter

NEW JERSEY

...Bergen County...
Haworth 8.8 450 AM 3/04 Public

Franklin Lakes 8.5 315 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Westwood 7.3 800 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Englewood 7.1 804 AM 3/04 Public
East Rutherford 5.5 430 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Lyndhurst 3.5 550 AM 3/04 Amateur Radio
Ridgefield 3.2 156 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter

...Essex County...
Cedar Grove 9.2 736 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter

...Hudson County...
Harrison 5.0 740 AM 3/04 Co-Op Observer

...Passaic County...
Bloomingdale 8.2 315 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter

...Union County...
Union 6.3 252 AM 3/04 Public
Newark Airport 4.4 725 AM 3/04 ASOS

NEW YORK

...Bronx County...
Pelham Parkway House 2.4 700 AM 3/04 Public

...Nassau County...
Syosset 4.0 545 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Franklin Square 2.5 1246 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter

...New York (Manhattan) County...
Central Park 5.0 648 AM 3/04 ASOS

...Orange County...
Monroe 8.0 415 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Newburgh 7.0 816 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Salisbury Mills 6.5 730 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
New Windsor 6.0 700 AM 3/04 Public
Middletown 4.8 152 AM 3/04 Fire Dept/Rescue

...Putnam County...
Mahopac 8.0 650 AM 3/04 Fire Dept/Rescue

Brewster 7.8 231 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Putnam Valley 5.8 1235 AM 3/04 Broadcast Media

...Queens County...
Bayside 7.1 420 AM 3/04 Public
NYC/LaGuardia Airpor 4.8 726 AM 3/04 ASOS
Whitestone 4.5 100 AM 3/04 Public
Rego Park 2.5 120 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
NYC/JFK Airport 2.2 726 AM 3/04 ASOS
Jamaica 2.0 230 AM 3/04 NYC OEM CERT

...Rockland County...
Chestnut Ridge 9.0 735 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Spring Valley 8.0 500 AM 3/04 Public
Stony Point 6.4 606 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Congers 5.5 630 AM 3/04 Fire Dept/Rescue

...Suffolk County...
Shoreham 6.2 530 AM 3/04 Public
Wading River 5.9 815 AM 3/04 Public
Centerport 4.8 731 AM 3/04 Co-Op Observer
Islip Airport 3.6 727 AM 3/04 ASOS
North Babylon 3.2 605 AM 3/04 Public
Sound Beach 3.2 741 AM 3/04 Public
Upton 2.6 727 AM 3/04 NWS Office

...Westchester County...
Armonk 11.0 400 AM 3/04 Public
Katonah 10.1 731 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
Mount Kisco 8.0 415 AM 3/04 Public
Croton Falls 6.5 806 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter
White Plains 6.0 730 AM 3/04 Trained Spotter

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

EYEWITNESS NEWS VIEWER PHOTOS
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathernew york citynew yorknew jerseyconnecticutnassau countysuffolk countyaccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Snow melt before bitter blast
NYC public schools closed today due to winter storm
State of emergency in NJ due to winter storm
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Monday Commute: What you need to know
Former Colorado governor enters 2020 presidential race
Girl, 2, killed in crash during police chase
Show More
NEW VIDEO: Police seek person of interest in cab driver murder
HUD executive moves into Queens complex
4 Americans, local pilot die in Kenya helicopter crash
Anti-Semitic graffiti, swastika found inside LI Jewish center
Delete your Instagram photos in JetBlue's contest
More TOP STORIES News