WEATHER

VIDEO: Arizona man nearly buried by snow

EMBED </>More Videos

An Arizona man ended up waist-deep in snow after a record-breaking weather week.

PAYSON, Ariz. --
An Arizona man ended up waist-deep in snow after a record-breaking weather week.

"I heard it start to come down, and I had no idea what was coming at me," Marv Orsburn told KNXV.

He was shoveling the back patio of his family's cabin in Payson, Arizona, on Saturday when he heard a rumble.

"I thought it was a few chunks, and it just kept coming and coming and coming," Orsburn said. "There was no time to react."

In seconds, he was pinned beneath what felt like dozens of pounds of snow.

His wife, Cheryl, heard the crash and ran out to help him.

"He is from waist up, like, hanging onto this barbed-wire fence and he says, 'Hurry up! Get the shovel, come dig me out,'" she said. "I was like, 'OK, you're alive. Let me just get a quick picture here."

Then she got to work on digging him out. The couple said Orsburn was lucky, because the situation could have been a lot worse.

"He was very lucky. He really was," Cheryl Orsburn said. "Could've been our grandkids playing out there."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowshovelingu.s. & worldwinter stormArizona
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Wind diminishes, brisk cold returns
Cleanup across Tri-State after damaging high winds
Video shows rare 'ice tsunami' along Niagara River
Winter storm creates dangerous travel conditions
More Weather
Top Stories
De Blasio, Cuomo release 10-point plan to fix, fund MTA
Mom, teen daughter accused in murders of 5 family members
Selma Blair appears on 'GMA' to show how MS flare-up looks
Man plans Holiday Inn retirement because it's cheaper
Train moving after 183 stuck on Amtrak since Sunday
Report: Weed killer found in wine and beer
Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver on Long Island
13-year-old cheerleader dies mysteriously just before contest
Show More
Search for suspect who raped woman at Bronx motel
Controversy ahead of NYC public advocate special election
Burglar caught on camera dropping out of Bronx ceiling
Cleanup across Tri-State after damaging high winds
AccuWeather: Wind diminishes, brisk cold returns
More News