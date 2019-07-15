Weather

Beachgoers form human chain to rescue swimmer from rip currents at Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. -- Millions of people along the Gulf Coast are dealing with the aftermath as Tropical Storm Barry made landfall this weekend.

The video above shows beachgoers forming a human chain to rescue a swimmer from rip currents at Panama City Beach, Fla. on Sunday.

Reports say coastal Alabama and Florida began flying double red flags as the storm approached, warning beachgoers that the water was off limits.

After briefly becoming a Category 1 hurricane, the system weakened to a tropical storm as it made landfall near Intracoastal City, about 160 miles west of New Orleans, the National Hurricane Center said.

RELATED: Deputy injured when Tropical Storm Barry wave shatters window of his boat

Reports say there were about 40 water rescues performed in Panama City Beach on Sunday due to the extremely strong currents.

According to reports, one person died after getting stuck in a rip current at Panama City Beach over the weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherbeachesrescuetropical stormoceansrip currentu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Cab driver shot in head, body found on Brooklyn street
Man rescues neighbor, dog from burning home on Long Island
Police: Man steals SuperShuttle airport van in Queens
Show More
AccuWeather: Classic summer weather this weekend
Congresswoman wants NYC parade for 9/11 heroes
Mets' Pete Alonso officially donates portion of HR Derby winnings to charities
Drawing bought at Queens thrift store worth $200,000
Man charged in water dousing incident against 2 NYPD officers
More TOP STORIES News