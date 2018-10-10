HURRICANE MICHAEL

Panama City Beach building partially collapses as Hurricane Michael lashes Florida

Strong winds from Hurricane Michael caused a building under construction in Panama City Beach to partially collapse. (WDRB/Marc Weinberg)

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. --
A beachfront building under construction partially collapsed Wednesday as strong winds from Hurricane Michael lashed Florida's Gulf Coast.

Video shot by WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg showed the building as it began to buckle under the high winds. It also appeared that storm surge had moved inland past the first row of buildings on the coast.

On Twitter, Sarah Fenn said her family owned the home the building had collapsed onto. Fenn said she and her family were in Alabama when the storm hit and were all safe.


Hurricane Michael made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, the strongest to hit the United States since Hurricane Camille in 1969. Michael whipped the coast with 155 mph winds and deadly storm surge. Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 45 miles from the storm's center.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael hits Florida
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
