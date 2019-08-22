Weather

VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted in Connecticut during tornado warnings

COLUMBIA, Connecticut (WABC) -- Frightening video shows a funnel cloud swirling over a Connecticut town amid tornado warnings in that area Wednesday.

"Gee whiz!" someone says in a video that shows the menacing large clouds looming over Route 6 in Columbia.

Those storms were blamed for downed powerlines, flooding and power outages across the central and eastern parts of the state.

A tornado warning was issued in several counties, and residents were urged to seek shelter and avoid windows.

Eversource, the state's largest utility, reported more than 4,100 outages as of 8 p.m. A large portion of those outages, more than 2,500, were in Manchester where there were reports of downed trees on homes and powerlines.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

