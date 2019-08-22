VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted in Connecticut during tornado warnings

COLUMBIA, Connecticut (WABC) -- Frightening video shows a funnel cloud swirling over a Connecticut town amid tornado warnings in that area Wednesday."Gee whiz!" someone says in a video that shows the menacing large clouds looming over Route 6 in Columbia.Those storms were blamed for downed powerlines, flooding and power outages across the central and eastern parts of the state.A tornado warning was issued in several counties, and residents were urged to seek shelter and avoid windows.Eversource, the state's largest utility, reported more than 4,100 outages as of 8 p.m. A large portion of those outages, more than 2,500, were in Manchester where there were reports of downed trees on homes and powerlines.----------