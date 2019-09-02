hurricane dorian

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas

McLEAN'S TOWN CAY, Bahamas -- After making landfall as a Category 5 storm, Hurricane Dorian continues to pound the Bahamas with catastrophic winds ripping off roofs, toppling trees and down power lines.

The National Hurricane Center said Dorian is tied with the 1935 Labor Day storm for the strongest hurricane on record.

Dorian made landfall in The Abaco Islands Sunday afternoon and reached maximum sustained winds reaching 185 mph with gusts up to 220 mph.

WATCH: Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Dorian pounds island nation
Storm surges of over 20 feet flooded the streets.

The storm continues to crawl across the islands at 1 mph until it's expected to curve along the U.S. coast early Tuesday.

WATCH: What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian
