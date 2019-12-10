Major hail storm pushes trash can down the street in amusing video

GLENDALE, Ariz -- A major storm of hail and heavy rain moved through the metro Phoenix area on Monday, Dec. 9, creating a blanket of white on roads and parking lots.As seen in an amusing video from Glendale posted to Instagram by @scarychristmashouse, the winds were strong enough at times to push a trash can down the flooded street.The National Weather Service reported the storm hit Buckeye, Avondale, North Phoenix, Glendale and other parts of the northwest Valley.The weather service also posted a warning for half-inch hail and strong thunderstorms for an area including Glendale, Tolleson, and Avondale.