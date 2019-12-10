winter storm

Major hail storm pushes trash can down the street in amusing video

GLENDALE, Ariz -- A major storm of hail and heavy rain moved through the metro Phoenix area on Monday, Dec. 9, creating a blanket of white on roads and parking lots.

As seen in an amusing video from Glendale posted to Instagram by @scarychristmashouse, the winds were strong enough at times to push a trash can down the flooded street.

The National Weather Service reported the storm hit Buckeye, Avondale, North Phoenix, Glendale and other parts of the northwest Valley.

The weather service also posted a warning for half-inch hail and strong thunderstorms for an area including Glendale, Tolleson, and Avondale.
