WEATHER

Video shows rare 'ice tsunami' along Niagara River

EMBED </>More Videos

Incredible video out of Canada shows rare 'ice tsunami' along Niagara River, forcing officials to close parkway to protect drivers. (Niagara Regional Police Service)

ONTARIO --
Incredible video out of Canada shows a rare scene along the Niagara River in Ontario near Lake Erie.

Niagara Regional Police Service shared video of what's being described as an "ice tsunami."

"An ice tsunami forms when strong winds push the ice from the water's surface onto land," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

60 mph winds blew huge chunks of ice over a retaining wall from the lake, creating a large pile of ice chunks along the road.

It forced officials to close Niagara River Parkway to protect drivers.

