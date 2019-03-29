Weather

Video shows wind lift Turkish man into the air

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows wind lift Turkish man into the air. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on March 28, 2019.

An incredible and almost unbelievable video has come out of Turkey.

Several men were working their stands at a local market when the weather took a crazy turn.

Video shows a strong wind gust blow through that begins to toss things around.

That's when one of the men gets swept away with the large umbrella base he was trying to hold down.

The flying umbrella hit a pole and fell back down to the ground.

Thankfully the man is okay.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwindviral video
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman's body found in New Jersey lake ruled a homicide
Woman gets 2 to 8 years in prison in butt injection death
Police hunt for gang members in murder likened to Junior attack
Man accused of pushing woman to get seat on subway
Man's photo of bagel sliced like bread sparks internet debate
12-year-old boy struck by SUV, seriously hurt in Queens
NYPD: Amtrak employee shoots supervisor, kills self
Show More
Exclusive: NYPD solves shooting as part of battle against turf wars
Movie set materials cited in firefighter's death in Harlem
Anti-vaccine protest held after Rockland emergency declaration
2 men hospitalized after hammer attack in Newark
AccuWeather: Milder temps, but chance of showers
More TOP STORIES News