HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricane Florence videos: Storm surge and other impacts around North Carolina coast

EMBED </>More Videos

As Hurricane Florence nears landfall, Topsail Beach is already feeling the impacts of the giant storm.

As Hurricane Florence bears down, conditions are deteriorating around North Carolina. Take a look around the region to see how the storm is impacting different communities:

Topsail Beach
EMBED More News Videos

As Hurricane Florence nears landfall, Topsail Beach is already feeling the impacts of the giant storm.

EMBED More News Videos

Waves created by Hurricane Florence can be seen pummeling the shore on Topsail Beach on Sept. 13, 2018.

Avon
EMBED More News Videos

As Hurricane Florence bore down, storm surge swallowed the beach in Avon, North Carolina.

EMBED More News Videos

Storm surge rushed ashore in Avon as Hurricane Florence approached the North Carolina coast Thursday.

Frisco
EMBED More News Videos

New video shows storm surge rushing onto Hatteras Island in North Carolina as Hurricane Florence approaches.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherhurricane florencestorm damagefloodingnorth carolina news
Related
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence coverage from ABC News
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence begins days of rain, wind
Hurricane Florence video: Waves pummel Topsail Beach
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Florence Track: Destructive hurricane arrives in Carolinas
LI animal rescue taking dogs, donations ahead of Florence
Continuous coverage of Hurricane Florence from ABC 11 in NC
Shelter animals evacuated ahead of Hurricane Florence
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Florence Track: Destructive hurricane arrives in Carolinas
Continuous coverage of Hurricane Florence from ABC 11 in NC
Shelter animals evacuated ahead of Hurricane Florence
Hurricane Florence video: Waves pummel Topsail Beach
More Weather
Top Stories
Florence Track: Destructive hurricane arrives in Carolinas
Continuous coverage of Hurricane Florence from ABC 11 in NC
10 injured in escalator accident at NYC high school
Broadway star, 3-time Tony nominee Marin Mazzie dies at 57
14-year-old boy charged in suffocation of his 2 siblings
Window crashes to sidewalk from 5th floor of building
DA: Ex-detective ran prostitution ring; 7 NYPD officers charged
Wrongly convicted man set free after decade behind bars
Show More
Parents outraged as Queens school bus problems continue
At least 20 homes on fire near Boston from gas explosions
Man charged in NJ teen's murder was in country illegally
Exclusive: Nassau police experiencing detective shortage
NJ casino offering free rooms to those fleeing Florence
More News