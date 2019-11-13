AccuWeather: Warmer days to end the week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After a record-breaking day across the Tri-State area, temperatures will be on the rise to end the week.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Not as cold with some sun. High 46.
Friday
Turning milder. High 52.
Saturday
Cold again. High 37.
Sunday
Watching a coastal storm. High 42.
Monday
Chance of rain. High 46.
Tuesday
Limited sun. High 52.
Wednesday
Watching another storm. High 54.
Join Sam Champion for live updates during Eyewitness News This Morning and at Noon and join meteorologist Lee Goldberg during Eyewitness News at 4:00, 5:00, 6:00 and 11:00 p.m.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
