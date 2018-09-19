HURRICANE FLORENCE

National Weather Service time-lapse shows Florence from space

EMBED </>More Videos

Animation from the National Weather Service shows Hurricane Florence's life-span from its beginnings as a tropical wave off the coast of Africa to its trek up the East Coast.

A new video from the National Weather service shows Hurricane Florence from space over the course of three weeks.

The animation shows the massive storm's life-span from its beginnings as a tropical wave off the coast of Africa in late August to its trek up the East Coast through Sept. 18.
RELATED: Hurricane Florence from space

As you watch Florence trudge toward the United States, other storms can be seen in the Atlantic, including Tropical Storm Gordon.

Hurricane Florence wrecked havoc since making landfall on Friday, bringing historic flooding to in multiple states.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane florencetropical stormfloodingspace
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
Michael Jordan donating $2M to Florence relief efforts
Florence updates: 37 dead, including 27 in NC
ABC7NY disaster relief: Donate to victims of Hurricane Florence
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
Florence updates: 37 dead, including 27 in NC
AccuWeather: Skies clear after Florence remnants move through
Signs of recovery in Puerto Rico, one year after Hurricane Maria
More Weather
Top Stories
Mugshots: Police sergeant among 24 arrested in child sex sting
2 sheriff's detainees die when van is swept away by flooding
Search for suspect in 2 Upper East Side gropings
Resident of NJ group home dies after hit-and-run
Police: Man threatens to kill 11-year-old over Fortnite loss
Exclusive Video: Suspects shatter glass door in jewel heist
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
Couple accused of rape, preyed on upwards of 1,000 women
Show More
Dog's signs of severe abuse fading after surgery
Photo of man who allegedly groped girl in Brooklyn
Day care owner accused of keeping babies tied to car seats
Officer, wife accused of using dead mom's ID to steal $300K
Arson suspect faces judge after garage fire; Mall reopens
More News