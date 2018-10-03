WEATHER

Weak tornado hit Ronkonkoma during Tuesday's storms, weather service determines

Power lines and trees came down in Ronkonkoma, where Candace McCowan reports.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
National Weather Service officials are touring parts of the Tri-State area after torrential rain and damaging winds prompted several tornado warnings Tuesday.

A survey of one area Wednesday morning determined a weak EF 0 tornado, with sustained winds of 85 miles per hour, moved through Ronkonkoma.



Inspectors are also surveying damage in Rockland, Westchester and Fairfield counties.

Tuesday night's storms produced wind damage and hail across parts of the Hudson Valley and Connecticut, with some spots seeing 2 - 4 inches of rain.
Derick Waller reports on the damage from Westchester County.



Trees and power lines were toppled in a number of places, including Chappaqua, where a tree came crashing down onto a house. No one was injured.

Harlem Line service was temporarily delayed between Goldens Bridge and Chappaqua due to downed trees in the vicinity of Bedford Hills.

Crews continued to work on the remaining track and third rail damage to restore full service.

The Saw Mill River Parkway also experienced some closures Wednesday morning due to flooding.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time Wednesday morning due to road closures caused by the severe weather, especially in the northern suburbs.

On Long Island, the storm was strongest in Ronkonkoma, where a few hundred residents lost power. Most were restored by Wednesday morning.

Several trees fell onto parked cars. Homeowners described the storm as "very intense."

A house fire was possibly caused by a lightning strike in Yaphank. Owners reported that the fire started on the roof of the home.
