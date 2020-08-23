weather

Tropical Storm Marco weakens, closes in on Louisiana as Laura strengthens, nears Gulf of Mexico

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After a day as a hurricane, weakening Tropical Storm Marco approached Louisiana for an expected landfall around midday Monday, while Tropical Storm Laura was forecast to move along Cuba's southern coast during the day before entering the Gulf of Mexico and heading toward the same stretch of U.S. coast later in the week, most likely as a hurricane.

Marco was centered about 115 miles (190 kilometers) south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River land heading northwest at 10 mph (17 kph) Monday morning, with maximum sustained winds down to 60 mph. Hurricane warnings have been discontinued for the Louisiana coast.

Laura was centered about 175 miles (285 kilometers) east-southeast of Cayo Largo on Monday morning, and had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph). Tropical Storm Warnings have now been issued for the Florida Keys due to Laura passing to the south Monday night.

The projected tracks from the U.S. National Hurricane Center pointed to both storms being together in the Gulf on Monday.

MARCO

Marco had grown into a hurricane early Sunday, but the National Hurricane Center said its sustained winds decreased to 60 mph (110 kph) by 5 a.m. Monday. The center cautioned that Marco could still cause life-threatening storm surges and dangerous winds along the Gulf Coast.

Despite Marco's weakening, a storm surge warning remained in place from Morgan City, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi. A tropical storm warning included Lake Pontchartrain in Louisiana, and metropolitan New Orleans.

A storm surge of up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) was forecast for parts of coastal Louisiana and Mississippi.

LAURA

Tropical Storm Laura was moving west-northwest at 21 mph (33 kph) and was predicted to strengthen into a hurricane by Tuesday morning as it followed a path likely to take it to the Louisiana coast by Wednesday night, forecasters said.

The storm could become a Category 2 hurricane Tuesday into Wednesday, with winds over 100 mph. As of early Monday, it appeared landfall was likely in western Louisiana sometime Wednesday night between Lake Charles and Beaumont, Texas.

In the wake of Laura's passage through the Caribbean, authorities on Sunday reported at least 11 deaths.

Haitian civil protection officials said they had received reports a 10-year-old girl was killed when a tree fell on a home in the southern coastal town of Anse-a-Pitres, on the border with the Dominican Republic. Haiti's prime minister said at least eight other people died and two were missing. In the Dominican Republic, relatives told reporters a collapsed wall killed a mother and her young son.

Hundreds of thousands were without power in the Dominican Republic amid heavy flooding in both countries.



PREPARING FOR THE STORMS

"The cumulative impact of these storms will likely have much of Louisiana facing tropical storm/hurricane force impacts for a much longer period of time than it would with any one hurricane," he wrote. People in Louisiana headed to stores to stock up on food, water and other supplies. Raymond Monday of Gretna, though, had only a generator on his cart at Sam's Club. "We've got a freezer full of food" at home, along with large containers of water, he said. Both storms were expected to bring 3 to 6 inches (8 to 15 centimeters) of rain to areas they were passing over or near, threatening flooding. The hurricane center said the storms were not expected to interact as the region faces an unusually active hurricane season. "We are in unprecedented times," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said at a news conference Saturday as he declared a state of emergency. "We are dealing with not only two potential storms in the next few hours, we are also dealing with COVID-19."

