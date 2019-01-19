Weekend storm could be 'quite tricky' for Rockland County

CLARKSTOWN, New York (WABC) --On Saturday night, the roads in Rockland County will look a lot different than they did on Friday. However, the public works crews aren't that concerned about the snow - they have got that covered. The biggest issue is what happens next.
In Clarkstown, they are ready with more than sixty trucks - some so new that they still have temp tags.
Donnie Werbeck has worked for the highway department for than 33 years and has seen at all. This weekend, he says, could be quite tricky.
"Every storm is different. It could be the black ice, could be the amount of snow, how we attack it. Every day presents a different challenge," Werbeck said.
They have done all they can to prepare - now all they need is some snow.
Meanwhile in Nanuet, Florence Sydney was buying some wine.
"I'm gonna need a little pick-me-up cause I'm stuck...for two days," Sydney said.
At the Liquor Outlet, January is usually a touch month, but news of the storm has propelled a steady stream of business - most people going for vodka or bourbon.
The plow crews always ask people to stay off the road and out of their way during a winter storm, but it is almost more important for this storm, because the snow is going to turn to ice. If that happens before they are able to deal with the snow, it will be that much harder to clear the roads.
----------
