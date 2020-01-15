Weekend winter storm could bring snow, ice and rain

While it's way too early to talk about specific snow accumulations, our early idea is that a couple or a few inches could fall before any mixing or changeover occurs.
There are lots of details that have to be ironed out with the storm as we get closer, but it looks like it'll finally look and feel like winter this weekend!
Winter storm still possible Saturday into Saturday night. This would likely begin as some snow everywhere, then turn to ice and/or rain in #nyc and coastal areas. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/gNqPddNmnF— Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithABC7) January 14, 2020
We still have a few days, so stay with Lee Goldberg, Sam Champion, Amy Freeze and Jeff Smith for updates on Eyewitness News and on abc7NY.
