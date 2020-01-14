Weather

Winter storm looking more likely this weekend, but how much snow?

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- We continue to monitor the possibility of a winter storm for Saturday into Saturday night. This would likely begin as some snow everywhere, then turn to ice and/or rain in New York City and coastal areas.

While it's way too early to talk about specific snow accumulations, our early idea is that a couple or a few inches could fall before any mixing or changeover occurs.

There are lots of details that have to be ironed out with the storm as we get closer, but it looks like it'll finally look and feel like winter this weekend!



We still have a few days, so stay with Lee Goldberg, Sam Champion, Amy Freeze and Jeff Smith for updates on Eyewitness News and on abc7NY.

