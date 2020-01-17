Weekend winter storm expected to bring snow, ice and rain

Even areas north and west of the city will likely see some mixing.
The timing seems to favor snow arriving in New Jersey by noon Saturday, with the mixing and changeover occurring by day's end.
The city will likely see the snow arrive between 1 and 2 p.m., or by 3 p.m. at the latest. Once it comes in, it will come in fairly steady before it changes to sleet and rain Saturday night.
Indications now are that the 1" snow line will cut through New York City, with a coating to an inch in coastal areas to the south and east.
Northern and western suburbs could end up with 1"-3", and 3"-6" appear likely in far northwestern areas.
Be aware of slippery roadways and snow-covered roads because we are going into the storm with cold temperatures, so the snow has a good chance to stick.
