What are the chances of a winter storm this weekend?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After an almost summer-like weekend, we may be looking at the exact opposite next weekend.
Models indicate a winter storm will develop over the Great Lakes and bring us some snow, ice, and rain on Saturday.
Colder air will move into the area on Friday.
The European model suggests snow will start around daybreak. Along the coast and the I-95 corridor, the snow would change to a mix and to rain by midday.
The GFS model is in agreement that a winter storm is coming, but timing is bit different. The GFS model has more cold in place and snow moving into the area on Friday night. The snow would change to a mix and rain in New York City and along the coast.
