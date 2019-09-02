hurricane dorian

NOAA P-3 Hurricane Hunter flies into eye of Hurricane Dorian as it batters Bahamas

An NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft flew into the eye of Hurricane Dorian as it battered the Bahamas as a catastrophic Category 5 storm.

The footage captured Sept. 1 showed the inside of the storm as it unleashed hurricane-force winds while slamming into the Abaco Islands.

WATCH: Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Dorian pounds island nation
EMBED More News Videos

Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Hurricane Dorian pounds island.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwindhurricane doriantropical weatheru.s. & worldhurricane
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Dorian Coverage: Josh Einiger reports from Florida
Bracing for Hurricane Dorian: PHOTOS
How to keep mosquitoes away after a flood
How to stay safe when the power goes out during a hurricane
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect killed during shootout with police in Brooklyn
Catastrophic Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding north Bahamas
Dorian Coverage: Josh Einiger reports from Florida
AccuWeather: Humid Labor Day
Police: Man slashes Hasidic father, son with box cutter outside synagogue
Tight security for J'Ouvert Festival and West Indian Day parade in Brooklyn
Alleged shoplifter threatens Rite Aid worker with hypodermic needle
Show More
Search for teen swept away while swimming on Jersey Shore
17-month-old child among victims wounded in Odessa shooting
Death toll rises to 7 in Odessa shooting in West Texas
Police: Woman driving drunk crashes with daughter, 4 other kids in car
Suspect arrested in stabbing of 2 people during NYC bar fight
More TOP STORIES News