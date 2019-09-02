BREAKING NEWS
Catastrophic Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding north Bahamas
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
hurricane dorian
NOAA P-3 Hurricane Hunter flies into eye of Hurricane Dorian as it batters Bahamas
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WABC
An NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft flew into the eye of Hurricane Dorian as it
battered the Bahamas as a catastrophic Category 5 storm
.
The footage captured Sept. 1 showed the inside of the storm as it unleashed hurricane-force winds while slamming into the Abaco Islands.
WATCH: Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Dorian pounds island nation
EMBED
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5506872" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Hurricane Dorian pounds island.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
wind
hurricane dorian
tropical weather
u.s. & world
hurricane
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Dorian Coverage: Josh Einiger reports from Florida
Bracing for Hurricane Dorian: PHOTOS
How to keep mosquitoes away after a flood
How to stay safe when the power goes out during a hurricane
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect killed during shootout with police in Brooklyn
Catastrophic Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding north Bahamas
Dorian Coverage: Josh Einiger reports from Florida
AccuWeather: Humid Labor Day
Police: Man slashes Hasidic father, son with box cutter outside synagogue
Tight security for J'Ouvert Festival and West Indian Day parade in Brooklyn
Alleged shoplifter threatens Rite Aid worker with hypodermic needle
Show More
Search for teen swept away while swimming on Jersey Shore
17-month-old child among victims wounded in Odessa shooting
Death toll rises to 7 in Odessa shooting in West Texas
Police: Woman driving drunk crashes with daughter, 4 other kids in car
Suspect arrested in stabbing of 2 people during NYC bar fight
More TOP STORIES News