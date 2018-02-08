WEATHER

What you need to know about Pyeongchang, the site of the 2018 Winter Olympics

Athletes around the world are gearing to compete for gold in the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. (Accuweather)

Athletes around the world are competing for gold in the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

This will be first Winter Olympics hosted by South Korea, which beat out Munich, Germany, and Annecy, France, to host the games, Seoul hosted the Summer Olympic Games in 1988.

Pyeongchang is a rugged, mountainous region popular as a ski destination. The snowy mountains will host mostly outdoor Olympic events, while indoor events will take place in the nearby coastal area of Gangneung.

