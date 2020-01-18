Weather

What to know if you have to travel during Saturday winter storm

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A travel advisory has been issued for New York City ahead of Saturday's winter storm, expected to hit the area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Weather Advisory for New York City from 10 a.m. Saturday through 1 a.m. Sunday, January 19. The storm will likely begin as snow all across the region, then turn to ice and/or rain at times, at least in New York City and coastal areas.

Alternate Side Parking Regulations will be suspended on Saturday to facilitate snow removal.

The New York City Department of Sanitation will deploy 705 salt spreaders across the five boroughs, and more than 1,500 plows will begin operations once two inches of snow has fallen.

TRAVEL SAFETY TIPS:

Allow for extra travel time. New Yorkers are urged to use public transportation on Saturday.
If you must drive, use extra caution. Use major streets or highways for travel whenever possible.
Vehicles take longer to stop on snow and ice than on dry pavement.

Four-wheel drive vehicles may make it easier to drive on snow-covered roads, but they stop less quickly than other vehicles.
Pedestrians should exercise caution and avoid slippery surfaces. Wear sturdy boots that provide traction to reduce slipping. Use handrails when using stairs.
Seniors should take extra care outdoors to avoid slips and falls.
Have heightened awareness of cars, particularly when approaching or crossing intersections.

----------
