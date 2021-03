Early morning light in the sky over New Jersey from SpaceX launch

EMBED >More News Videos Eighty-nine-year-old New Yorker Bob Holzman received his COVID-19 vaccine as soon as he could, hoping it would allow him to get back to his favorite activity, dancing.

PHILADELPHIA -- People in southern New Jersey reported seeing a brilliant light in the sky early Sunday morning.The calls started coming into 6abc around 6:15 a.m.Viewers contacted our sister station, WPVI Action News in Philadelphia, from Montgomery, Bucks and Chester counties in Pennsylvania; Camden and Cape May counties in New Jersey; and New Castle County, Delaware.Astronomer Derrick Pitts of the Franklin Institute told Action News that the light was from the SpaceX launch.According to SpaceX, there was a launch at 6:01 a.m. at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This launch was the ninth launch and landing of Falcon 9 first stage booster.If you saw the light from the launch and would like to submit your photo or video, please send it to us at abc7ny.com/Share ----------