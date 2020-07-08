weather

Tropical Storm Fay Path: Flooding rain expected in NYC, New York and New Jersey

Tracking Tropical Storm Fay
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A tropical storm warning has been issued for the entire Jersey Coast, New York City, Long Island and all of Connecticut coast line, as Tropical Storm Fay has developed off the coast of North Carolina and is moving up the coast.



Tropical Storm Fay has winds of 50 mph and is moving north at 10 mph.

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has posted an AccuWeather Alert for the system that could dump up to 5 inches of rain on parts of the area.

A flash flood watch has also been issued for New York City, Long Island and several counties in New York and New Jersey for Friday.

Tropical Storm Fay slightly picked up speed and strength as it moved closer to land Friday, and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding. Fay was expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain, with the possibility of flash flooding in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England, The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. advisory. That's down from earlier forecasts of about 3 to 5 inches of rain.



The storm picked up speed Friday morning, moving north around 10 mph (17 kph) and producing top sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph), forecasters said. Earlier observations showed it moving at 8 mph (13 kph) with top sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph).

