Tropical Storm Fay Path: Flooding rain expected in NYC, New York and New Jersey

Tropical Storm Fay has winds of 50 mph and is moving north at 10 mph.
Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has posted an AccuWeather Alert for the system that could dump up to 5 inches of rain on parts of the area.
RELATED: For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app
A flash flood watch has also been issued for New York City, Long Island and several counties in New York and New Jersey for Friday.
Tropical Storm Fay slightly picked up speed and strength as it moved closer to land Friday, and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding. Fay was expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain, with the possibility of flash flooding in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England, The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. advisory. That's down from earlier forecasts of about 3 to 5 inches of rain.
Rainfall will be the biggest issue with Tropical Storm Fay, especially this afternoon and early this evening. The heaviest rain could coincide with the evening commute, making matters worse with ponding of water. Don't drive into areas where water covers the road! #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/DtiBULI5NR— Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithABC7) July 10, 2020
The storm picked up speed Friday morning, moving north around 10 mph (17 kph) and producing top sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph), forecasters said. Earlier observations showed it moving at 8 mph (13 kph) with top sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph).
Stay with Eyewitness News and the AccuWeather team for updates as the storm develops.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar