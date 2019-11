AccuWeather: Whipping winds for Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Strong winds may remain cause trouble for balloons at the 93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.The famous balloons of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade can only be operated if sustained wind conditions stay below 23 mph and wind gusts are not expected to exceed 34 mph based on city regulations, according to Orlando Veras, a Macy's Parade spokesman.Conditions expected on Thanksgiving Day are forecast to exceed these thresholds. A decision is expected in the morning whether or not the balloons will go The good news is skies will be partly to mostly sunny on Thanksgiving day with temperatures near 50.Chilly, blustery weather is likely to persist for Black Friday shoppers.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Very windy with a high of 51.Still brisk with a high of 45.Fading sun with a high of 41.Mix to rain with a high of 41.Rain to snow showers with a high of 40.Brisk blend with a high of 41.Sun and clouds. High 44.Join Sam Champion for live updates during Eyewitness News This Morning and at Noon and join meteorologist Lee Goldberg during Eyewitness News at 4:00, 5:00, 6:00 and 11:00 p.m.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app ----------