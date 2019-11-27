AccuWeather: Whipping winds for Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Strong winds may remain cause trouble for balloons at the 93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
The famous balloons of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade can only be operated if sustained wind conditions stay below 23 mph and wind gusts are not expected to exceed 34 mph based on city regulations, according to Orlando Veras, a Macy's Parade spokesman.
Conditions expected on Thanksgiving Day are forecast to exceed these thresholds. A decision is expected in the morning whether or not the balloons will go.
The good news is skies will be partly to mostly sunny on Thanksgiving day with temperatures near 50.
Chilly, blustery weather is likely to persist for Black Friday shoppers.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Very windy with a high of 51.
Friday
Still brisk with a high of 45.
Saturday
Fading sun with a high of 41.
Sunday
Mix to rain with a high of 41.
Monday
Rain to snow showers with a high of 40.
Tuesday
Brisk blend with a high of 41.
Wednesday
Sun and clouds. High 44.
