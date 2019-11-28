NEW YORK (WABC) -- The strong winds that have been blowing through the Tri-State region on Thanksgiving Day will gradually subside tonight.
Despite earlier concerns, the windy conditions did not cause trouble for balloons at the 93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
Officials ordered the balloons fly at lower levels, and there were no mishaps for the duration of the four-hour parade. Sustained winds were about 22 mph with gusts up to 39 mph at certain points.
Along with the breezy conditions, skies are mostly sunny on Thanksgiving Day with temperatures topping 50.
The chilly, blustery weather is likely to persist for Black Friday shoppers.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Very windy with a high of 53.
Friday
Still brisk with a high of 45.
Saturday
Fading sun with a high of 42.
Sunday
Mix to rain with a high of 45.
Monday
Rain to snow showers with a high of 44.
Tuesday
Brisk blend with a high of 41.
Wednesday
Sun and clouds. High 44.
Join Sam Champion for live updates during Eyewitness News This Morning and at Noon and join meteorologist Lee Goldberg during Eyewitness News at 4:00, 5:00, 6:00 and 11:00 p.m.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
AccuWeather: Whipping winds subside tonight
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News