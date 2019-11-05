Who will see snow this week?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As cold air ushers into the New York area early Friday, some places could see snowflakes as a coastal storm departs.
Thursday will be a fairly wet day as a cold front passes through and a low moves up along the coast.
That means rain across the area to start, but as that system is departing, a high pressure system to the west will begin pushing the coldest air of the seaosn into the region,
As the cold air arrives, a mix of precipitation and some snow in the Poconos and Catskills can be expected on the backend.
Some northern communities could also see some flurries.
Behind the system, we will have the coldest weekend of the season with high temperatures not breaking the 40 degree mark in some places.
