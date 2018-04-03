WEATHER

Why do rainbows appear as arcs?

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather explains why rainbows are not what they appear. (Shutterstock)

That gorgeous arc that paints the sky is not an arc after all. What appears to be an arc is actually a circle, AccuWeather explains.

The horizon obscures the parts of the circle that we can't see. As the sun gets closer to the horizon, more of it becomes visible. At sunset we can see a full semi-circle. As the sun gets farther from the horizon, we see less and less of the circle, and therefore it appears only in an arc shape.

There is a way to see the full circle, according to AccuWeather: Go up in a plane.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathernaturerainbowaccuweather
WEATHER
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Officials ID man struck, killed by lightning at Long Island park
Lightning strike causes damage to Nina Pineda's home
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tours flood-ravaged senior community
More Weather
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News