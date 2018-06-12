WEATHER

Wild wedding photos: Bride and groom pose with smoke clouds from 416 Fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Sara McLaughlin and Michael Kramer had to move their June 9 wedding to another location due to the fire, but the new location made for quite the backdrop. (Alexi Hubbell Photography)

DURANGO, Colorado --
A couple in Colorado wound up with some wild wedding photos after they got married during the 416 Fire.

Sara McLaughlin and Michael Kramer had to move their June 9 wedding to another location due to the fire, according to their wedding website. The bride wrote on her Instagram that the last-minute change made the day hectic but that she was thankful for everyone who helped pull it off.

"Thank you to the firefighters working hard to keep the Durango community safe, we are so grateful. What an unbelievable weekend," she wrote.

One of the people who made the day possible was the photographer, Alexi Hubbell, who managed to capture the smoke in the background of some of the couple's photos. The photos are even more striking because they were taken at sunset, causing the light to illuminate the clouds of smoke.

Though it made for a stunning backdrop, Hubbell emphasized on social media that she wants the photos to bring attention to the fire without glorifying it.

"This photo is not meant to glorify the situation here in Durango or minimize the impact it is having on our town and the economy or what the families that have been evacuated are going through," she wrote. "We fully understand everyone's pain. We are in this together!"

No homes have yet been lost in the fire, the Associated Press reports, but thousands have been forced to evacuate.

The bride requested that people reading her story consider donating to the emergency fund set up by the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldwildfireweddingphotos
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Officials ID man struck, killed by lightning at Long Island park
Lightning strike causes damage to Nina Pineda's home
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tours flood-ravaged senior community
Download the Eyewitness News AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News