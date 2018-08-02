ACCUWEATHER

Wildfire weather: How massive blazes can cause firenadoes, thunderstorms

Because intense wildfires generate large amounts of energy in the form of heat, they can create their own weather.

Because severe wildfires generate large amounts of energy in the form of heat, they can create their own weather.

When wildfires are intense, air tends to move much more violently and produce strong gusts, according to AccuWeather. Firenadoes are examples of swirling winds carrying embers and ash that get caught in the violently rising air.

Wildfires can also create their own thunderstorms and create pyrocumulus clouds. While they can bring rain that can help fight the fire, they can also bring dry lightning that can potentially start new fires.
