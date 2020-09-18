tropical storm

Tropical Storm Wilfred forms in Atlantic, NHS will switch to Greek alphabet for next name

MIAMI -- Tropical Storm Wilfred has formed in the eastern Atlantic, becoming the latest storm in an active hurricane season.

The storm's maximum sustained winds Friday morning were near 40 mph (65 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says slight strengthening was possible during the day but weakening should start over the weekend.

Wilfred was centered about 630 miles (1,015 kilometers) west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and was moving west-northwest near 17 mph (28 kph).

The storm comes amid a very active hurricane season in the Atlantic and "Wilfred" is the last name on the Hurricane Center's list of storm names for the season. If there is another tropical storm this season, the names switch to the Greek alphabet and it will be named Alpha.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertropical stormu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TROPICAL STORM
What happens when we run out of names for 2020 hurricanes?
Death toll from Hurricane Laura climbs to 16
6 dead in Louisiana as Laura weakens to tropical depression
Local donation drive is helping pets displaced by Laura
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus is NYC's largest ever 'mass fatality incident'
Principals union says NYC schools need 10,000 more teachers
Grab your jacket: Cool, gusty winds arrive today
Pine-Sol now approved to kill coronavirus on surfaces: EPA
You won't be able to download TikTok starting Sunday
Taxi driver shot during robbery attempt in Brooklyn
Teachers say high school crawling with mice, roaches
Show More
Worker killed after fight with men on bikes at NYC golf course
Fact-checking Biden's Pennsylvania town hall
Suffolk Co. warns of cuts to police citing lack of COVID-19 relief
Man killed in Bethpage house fire
Beware of scammers tricking pet lovers online
More TOP STORIES News