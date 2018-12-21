WEATHER

Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year

EMBED </>More Videos

The winter solstice marks the shortest day of the year in terms of hours of daylight. (Accuweather)

The 2018 winter solstice is at 5:23 p.m. ET on Dec. 21, marking the official start of the astronomical winter and the shortest day of the year for the Northern Hemisphere. In the Southern Hemisphere, that day is the summer solstice and the longest day of the year.

The 23.5-degree tilt in Earth's axis of rotation creates a rise and fall appearance of the sun over the course of a year. During the winter solstice, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted at its farthest distance from the sun, bringing less light and colder temperatures.

RELATED: What is hygge? How the Danish lifestyle concept became a trend

The tilt of the Earth - not our distance from the sun - is what causes winter and summer. In fact, Earth is closer to the sun during winter than it is in summer months. Watch the video above to learn more.

This year, the solstice will be particularly special because it is also a cold moon (the full moon in December). On top of that, there will be a meteor shower, but viewing will not be ideal due to the full moon, according to AccuWeather.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherwinterwinter weather
