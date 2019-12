Winter storm causes flight delays/cancellations as thousands head home

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A winter storm caused delays at some of the area's busiest airports as thousands of people headed home from the holiday weekend.At LaGuardia Airport, as it started to sleet outside, some arriving flights experienced delays of more than an hour."There's not much you can do in this kind of situation," said Noah Slosberg.Slosberg, a New York City resident, is a student at Northwestern University and was trying to travel to Chicago for a midterm exam Monday morning."The professor said, 'Oh you can't. If you miss the midterm, you're out of luck.' So hopefully I can get back tonight to study and take my midterm tomorrow. But it looks like my flight keeps getting pushed back," he said.At Newark, some arriving flights are faced delays of up to two hours and thirty minutes.With the storm expecting to move through the area through Monday evening, the delays could continue and grow if conditions continue to deteriorate.----------