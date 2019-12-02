Weather

Winter storm causes flight delays/cancellations as thousands head home

By Dan Krauth
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A winter storm caused delays at some of the area's busiest airports as thousands of people headed home from the holiday weekend.

At LaGuardia Airport, as it started to sleet outside, some arriving flights experienced delays of more than an hour.

RELATED: What you need to know if you are traveling through Monday

"There's not much you can do in this kind of situation," said Noah Slosberg.

Slosberg, a New York City resident, is a student at Northwestern University and was trying to travel to Chicago for a midterm exam Monday morning.

"The professor said, 'Oh you can't. If you miss the midterm, you're out of luck.' So hopefully I can get back tonight to study and take my midterm tomorrow. But it looks like my flight keeps getting pushed back," he said.

At Newark, some arriving flights are faced delays of up to two hours and thirty minutes.

With the storm expecting to move through the area through Monday evening, the delays could continue and grow if conditions continue to deteriorate.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathereast elmhurstnew york cityqueensairport newstravelair travelsnowweather
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: More snow on the way
New Yorkers urged to use mass transit on Monday
What you need to know if traveling through Monday
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Must-read stories from the weekend
9-year-old boy dies after accidentally shot by father on Thanksgiving
Shelley Morrison, known for 'Will & Grace,' dies at 83
Show More
Sewage spill floods hundreds of Queens homes with waste
Man accused of choking officer until she nearly passed out
Heart attack patient reunited with hero nurse who saved his life
Dermot Shea takes over as new NYPD Commissioner
Cruise ship docks at Port of LA carrying 19 sick passengers
More TOP STORIES News