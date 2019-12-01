Winter storm causing flight delays/cancellations as thousands head home

A winter storm is causing delays at some of the area's busiest airports as thousands of people head home from the holiday weekend.
At LaGuardia Airport, as it started to sleet outside, some arriving flights experienced delays of more than an hour.
"There's not much you can do in this kind of situation," said Noah Slosberg.
Slosberg, a New York City resident, is a student at Northwestern University and is trying to travel to Chicago for a midterm exam in the morning.
"The professor said 'oh you can't, if you miss the midterm you're out of luck' so hopefully I can get back tonight study and take my midterm tomorrow but it looks like my flight keeps getting pushed back," he said.
At Newark, some arriving flights are facing delays of up to two hours and thirty minutes.
If you're flying into the Northeast or picking up a passenger, airport officials are encouraging you to check with the airline first to determine if the flight is on time.
With the storm expecting to move through the area through Monday evening, the delays could continue and grow if conditions continue to deteriorate.
