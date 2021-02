AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm warning for NYC, much of the Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Winter Storm Warning for a fast-moving system that could dump several inches of fresh snow on Sunday.The good news is the storm is not expected to reach the same magnitude as the 2-3 feet of snow seen earlier this week.Two separate storms - one coming from the west and one developing to the south - will not merge to produce a powerhouse storm. Instead, the one to the west will weaken on Saturday night, while the other begins moving off the east coast.Unlike the previous northeast snowstorm, this storm is a quick mover and snowfall amounts should be relatively lighter.During the day on Sunday, snow could be heavy at times across the northeast with snowfall rates up to 2 inches per hour. This will cause low visibility and dangerous road conditions.The storm will be almost out of the northeast by Sunday evening, with only some scattered snow showers remaining.Additionally, much of the ground is covered in snow, so at least on snow covered surfaces the snow will not have a problem accumulating.A widespread 3 to 6 inches of snow is possible - just enough to cause some travel disruptions, but road crews should be able to keep up.And keep those shovels handy next week. We may have another shot at snow or rain on Tuesday ushering in some bitterly cold Arctic air.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app